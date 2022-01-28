cronaca

‘Suburbia,’ Discovery Plus’ New Swedish Original, Skewers Scandi Consumerism

by
28 January 2022
‘suburbia,’-discovery-plus’-new-swedish-original,-skewers-scandi-consumerism

“Fitness advice, gig economy, binge watching Danish crime series, sustainability, sex when the kids watch cartoons, mobile bank ID, personal development 5:2 diet, anti-aging cream, Adobe updates, climate friendly travel, body activism,” Anders rants quietly to the camera, as he walks from his car to home in the equivalent of white picket fence Sweden at […]

%d bloggers like this: