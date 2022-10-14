summary-of-weekly-real-estate-transactions-for-the-week-ending-14-october-2022

Yas Waterworld is packing its calendar with multiple events throughout the month of October: From Ladies’ Day and Neon Nights, to Kabayan Night making a comeback, there’s lots of fun awaiting you at the region’s leading waterpark!

Ladies, catch the last ladies-only events of the season on October 14 and set your weekend to a good start with the waterpark’s famous Ladies Day, taking place this Friday from 1.00 PM – 10:00 PM. With a live female DJ, mocktails and lots of aquatic adventures, ladies are in for an unforgettable treat, all in complete privacy and comfort!

On 15 October, expect your Saturday to be all about fluorescent lights: from 10:00AM – 9:00PM, and in its last event of the season, Neon Nights will be turning the waterpark into a dazzling neon scene. As guests enjoy the tunes of the live music band they will encounter LED jugglers, tanoura dancers, Hydro Jet performances and stilt walkers in addition to the waterpark’s 45 rides, slides and attractions.

Back due to popular demand, the famous Filipino themed event, Kabayan Night will be taking place on 22 October from 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM! Guests are in for an action-packed night and splash-tastic live entertainment that include a karaoke station and Tik-Tok-inspired beach games hosted by Splash Squad. Before heading out, make sure to get a taste of the Philippines with the flavorful dishes of Chicken Adobo and Beef Giniling.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit www.yaswaterworld.com

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

