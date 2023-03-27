summer’s-come-early-with-etihad:-take-advantage-of-the-early-summer-getaway-sale

Etihad Airways is launching an Early Summer sale with exclusive offers to help guests plan a quick escape before the summer. Guests can book their flights at special sale fares to select Etihad destinations until 31 March 2023, and travel between 1 May and 15 June 2023.

Guests can choose from select Etihad sale destinations with fares starting from AED 995 for a return fare.

Head to Cairo from AED 1,195 and take in the ancient sites and one of the seven Wonders of the World, the Great Pyramid of Khufu at the Pyramids of Giza. While in Egypt, take a cruise on the Nile, the world’s longest river, or visit the Red Sea, home to colorful reefs and beautiful marine life.

Explore the history, architecture and art in one of the world's most popular cities when you fly to Paris from AED 2,595 . Visit the Eiffel Tower, take a cruise along the Seine, or check out the Louvre Abu Dhabi's original counterpart Louvre Paris and see the famed Mona Lisa. Watch the Parisiens go by as you relax with un café at the bustling pavement cafes and enjoy the city's famed gastronomy at a lovely French bistrot.

Visit the UK's bustling capital, London from AED 2,795 to take in the parks, museums, and historical sites, or shop until you drop in the beautiful streets of the majestic city. Take advantage of the nightlife in the famous 'West End' theatre district or dine in cosy eateries or Michelin starred restaurants

If you're looking for tropical beaches, surfing spots, or scuba diving adventures then try the Philippines. Fly to Manila from AED 2,395 and explore the food, art scene and the world's oldest Chinatown in the city known as the 'Pearl of the Orient', or venture further to visit the islands' beaches and indulge in breathtaking landscapes and turquoise waters.

Fly to the beautiful Garden City of Singapore from AED 2,495 and dine on top of the Marina Bay Sands, take in the botanical gardens or the Gardens by the Bay. Visit the famed Raffles Hotel and marvel at the iconic architecture all around the city.

Starting tomorrow, Etihad will also relaunch daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata, providing a total of seven non-stop services per week to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.To celebrate the relaunch, sale fares to Kolkata start at just AED 995 in Economy.Uniquely cosmopolitan, Kolkata – often referred to as the cultural capital of India – is home to exceptional architecture and dynamic markets.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Following our recent celebratory flash sale, we’re pleased to make even more incredible fares and special deals available to our guests looking to fly before the summer. We know many people are keen to book a last minute getaway, therefore we’ve curated a selection of destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia with hot deals to help our customers take a pre-summer holiday.”

More information can be found on etihad.com.

