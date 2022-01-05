cronaca

Sundance Cancels In-Person Program, Film Festival to Go Virtual

by Ufficio Stampa
5 January 2022
sundance-cancels-in-person-program,-film-festival-to-go-virtual

The Sundance Film Festival has scrapped its plans for an in-person gathering for 2022, and will press on as an exclusively virtual event. After a protracted nail-biter, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven too overwhelming for a planned physical return to Sundance’s luxurious setting in Park City, Utah. It was scheduled to take place […]

%d bloggers like this: