Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary “Writing With Fire,” which won Audience and Special Jury awards at Sundance earlier this year, has sold to multiple territories. Sales agent Autlook Filmsales has sold the film to to E&O (The Netherlands), BBC Storyville (U.K. and Ireland), Bertha Doc House (U.K. theatrical), YLE Finland, SVT (Sweden), Knowledge (Canada), […]