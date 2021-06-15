superights,-tencent-video-seal-global-distribution-deal-for-‘the-adventures-of-little-penguin’-(exclusive)

Announcing its second major rights pick-up in a matter of days, Superights, part of France’s Superprod Group, has secured global distribution rights to Tencent Video’s slapstick series “The Adventure of Little Penguin.”

Nathalie Pinguet, Superights’ deputy general manager, will introduce the 52-episode animated show to buyers at Annecy’s four-day MIFA market, which kicked off Tuesday June 15 in the fairy-tale looking French Alpine town. Superights will bring brand new episodes of “The Adventures of Little Penguin” onto the market at events throughout 2021.

The deal marks Superights’ second sales pact with Tencent Video, after their partnership on 52-part animated series “Osmond,” currently in development.

It also represents early fruit of a move by Tencent Video into international co-production from 2018 – on “Adventures,” with Melbourne’s Luce Creative – to create animated series which appeal not only to Tencent Video’s massive domestic market but also international audiences.

Directed by the Academy Award-nominated Thierry Marchand (“Oktapodi”) and Sean McCormack (“Luis and the Aliens”), created by David Colin and produced by Tencent Video, “Adventures” offer a typical Tencent Video lesson in life skills. Setting out to explore his home island, young Oscar meets surprising characters along the way, and learns a lot about himself, others, and the importance of respecting differences.

Full of action, humor and emotion and teaching positive and environmentally conscious messages, Superights said in a statement on Tuesday, “The Adventures of Little Penguin” targets kids aged 4-6.

26 first episodes will be ready late November, the remainder in January 2022.

“I am very honored by the confidence that Tencent Video has placed in Superights for the international sales of ‘The Adventures of Little Penguin,’” said Pinguet.

“This new series is full of twists and turns and, above all, is incredibly sweet and endearing,” she added, saying that Tencent Video has not compromised in offering premium production values to audiences. “The creative and colorful settings and brilliant animation will undoubtedly entertain and delight young viewers,” Piguet affirmed.

Dialog free, the series can by released by TV channels and platforms without delay or dubbing costs, Superights pointed out.

“We are thrilled to share this new partnership with Superights,” said Selina She, director of kids’ IP development & the programming center at Tencent Video.

She went on: “Their knowledge of the international market and expertise in the kids and family space will be key to shed light on ‘The Adventures of Little Penguin.’ We can’t wait to see our little Oscar on screens all around the world.”

Superights announced late last week that it had acquired three titles – “Croco Doc,” “Hidden Waste” and “Giuseppe” – to introduce at Annecy.

Nathalie Pinguet Courtesy of Superights