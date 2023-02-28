Supermarket shelves to stay stocked, for now, as Scott’s scrambles for new buyer by Vittorio Ferla 28 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Supermarket giants have promised there won’t be any bare supermarket shelves after the nation’s largest cold chain refrigeration logistics company collapsed. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Supermarket shelves to stay stocked, for now, as Scott’s scrambles for new buyer” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Supermarket shelves to stay stocked, for now, as Scott’s scrambles for new buyer”