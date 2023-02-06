supervisor-nathan-fletcher-officially-announces-ca-state-senate-district-39-run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The rumors are true.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has officially announced his run for California State Senate, District 39.

Fletcher’s office sent the following press release and video announcing his campaign for State Senate:

Democratic San Diego County Supervisor and United States Marine Corps combat veteran Nathan Fletcher launched his campaign for the open California State Senate District 39 seat today, vowing to take his tireless work to serve the public to the State Capitol.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said: “As a Marine in combat, a State legislator, an educator, and now as a County Supervisor, the desire to serve people has been my driving force. I feel more dedicated to that purpose more than ever before. Working families are facing incredible economic challenges and need a fighter in Sacramento. From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights. I’m running for State Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”

Nathan Fletcher is the first Democrat to serve as Chair of the County Board of Supervisors in decades, and is known as one of San Diego’s most effective leaders. Fletcher led San Diego’s COVID response – one of the most effective in the nation with a vaccination rate above 90% – and pioneered the region’s new Mobile Crisis Response Teams to better meet the needs of homeless San Diegans experiencing mental health crises. Fletcher previously served from 2008 to 2012 in the State Assembly, where he authored Chelsea’s Law, landmark public safety legislation to protect children from sexually violent crimes.