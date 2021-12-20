surprise!-the-band-perry’s-kimberly-perry-secretly-married-johnny-costello

Their best-kept secrets! From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s Las Vegas vows to Niecy Nash‘s hush-hush ceremony, some celebs have hidden their wedding days from the public eye.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones alum tied the knot two times in 2019: first during a private ceremony in Las Vegas and again in France in front of friends and family. Clips from their Vegas nuptials were shared online by Diplo and took everyone by surprise — even Jonas’ parents.

“Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage,” the DNCE singer said during a radio interview in June 2019. “So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day. There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like — this is, like, just whoever’s in town.”

The former Disney star later revealed that his mom and dad, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, learned about their son’s legal ceremony secondhand.

“[My parents] have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out,” he said, teasing that he was “doing a lot of apologizing” in the aftermath.

The Jonas family aren’t the only ones who’ve been late to the party. Some celebs have made their big announcements solely via social media, leaving fans and followers shocked by the reveal.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Nash wrote via Instagram in August 2020 alongside a photo from her wedding to singer Jessica Bettes. In a separate post on her Instagram Story, the Claws star joked, “#PlotTwist.”

Niecy was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 and to Jay Tucker from 2011 to 2019. In February 2020, the When They See Us star tearfully discussed the end of her second marriage, admitting that she and Tucker were “better friends than life partners.”

“The one that made me laugh the most was an ode to him being attractive. [They said] ‘Well, you never had to put a sack on his head to sleep with him,’” she said of her family’s reaction to her divorce. “I replied, ‘What about my happiness?’”

Scroll down to see more stars who married in secret!