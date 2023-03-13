suspect-arrested-after-driving-into-st.-joseph-river

A suspect has been arrested and faces several charges following a vehicle pursuit that ultimately ended in the St. Joseph River.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, when South Bend Police were called to the 100 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard when they were told that a man on-scene was wanted on a warrant.

The man then left the scene in an SUV, and officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Main Street and Jefferson Boulevard. The suspect vehicle took off, prompting a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle eventually ran over stop sticks at Western Avenue and William Street, puncturing the driver’s side tires.

The suspect vehicle continued traveling, but eventually came to a stop in the 1000 block of Wayne Street.

Despite commands and tactics from several officers to exit the vehicle, the suspect again drove away.

The vehicle, driving on just rims on the driver’s side, continued to evade officers, and intentionally entered the St. Joseph River at the boat launch near the 900 block of Northside Boulevard.

Officers observed the man and a dog get out of the sinking vehicle and threw the suspect a water rescue throw bag.

The man and dog were both rescued from the water. The man was suffering from a laceration on his arm.

The suspect, Edward Silcox, 47, was detained and taken to the hospital. Silcox was later released and was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on the preliminary charges of:

Resisting Law Enforcement

Reckless Driving

Driving While Suspended

The dog was taken into the care of Animal Control.

valipomponi