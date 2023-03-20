suspect-arrested-after-man’s-shooting-death-in-benton-township

An arrest has been made after a man was shot to death in Benton Township.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Townline Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, where they found the 40-year-old man from Benton Harbor dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 57-year-old Benton Harbor man, at the scene.

He’s now in the Berrien County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is still encouraged to contact Benton Township police.

