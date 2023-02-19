suspect-in-custody-for-killing-of-temple-university-police-officer

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed a Temple University police officer was shot and killed Saturday night.

The officer was trying to intervene with a carjacking when he was shot, according to officers. He was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

“Our hearts are broken,” Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s Head of Public Safety, wept during a press conference. “We’re devastated at the loss of a Temple University police officer who was protecting and safe guarding our community when they were taken from us.”

This officer was the first and only Temple University police officer who has ever died in the line of duty.

“I just met with his wife and his family, and his fellow police officers. There are no words to convey just how heartbroken we all are,” Temple University’s president, Jason Wingard, said during the press conference.

NBC10 in Philadelphia reported the fallen officer as 31-year-old Chris Fitzgerald.

The Temple University Police Association confirmed a suspect was in custody for the killing around 8 a.m. Sunday. The suspect was arrested with the fallen officer’s handcuffs. NBC10 reported the suspect as Miles Pfeffer, 18, but the Philadelphia Police Department has not released an official statement yet.

We can confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of one of our police officers. We are told that the arrest was made using our fallen officers handcuffs. — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) February 19, 2023

The Temple University Association set up a memorial to remember the officer with photos, candles and flowers.

TUPA members and temple community, we have started a memorial for our fallen officer on the 1700 block of W Montgomery Ave (at bouvier) Please feel free to stop by, light candles, drop off flowers, and pay your respects. pic.twitter.com/2HszPzjI1b — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) February 19, 2023

