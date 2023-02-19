suspect-in-custody-for-killing-of-temple-university-police-officer

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed a Temple University police officer was shot and killed Saturday night.
The officer was trying to intervene with a carjacking when he was shot, according to officers. He was rushed to the hospital, but died shortly after arriving.
“Our hearts are broken,” Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s Head of Public Safety, wept during a press conference. “We’re devastated at the loss of a Temple University police officer who was protecting and safe guarding our community when they were taken from us.”
This officer was the first and only Temple University police officer who has ever died in the line of duty.
“I just met with his wife and his family, and his fellow police officers. There are no words to convey just how heartbroken we all are,” Temple University’s president, Jason Wingard, said during the press conference.
NBC10 in Philadelphia reported the fallen officer as 31-year-old Chris Fitzgerald.
The Temple University Police Association confirmed a suspect was in custody for the killing around 8 a.m. Sunday. The suspect was arrested with the fallen officer’s handcuffs. NBC10 reported the suspect as Miles Pfeffer, 18, but the Philadelphia Police Department has not released an official statement yet.
The Temple University Association set up a memorial to remember the officer with photos, candles and flowers.
