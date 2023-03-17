suspected-arrested-in-university-city-sex-assault-series

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A young man suspected of groping and flashing women in University City over a seven-week period early this year was arrested today.

Iniabasi Aniekeme Udom, 18, was taken into custody Thursday morning while leaving his home, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Udom allegedly groped or exposed himself to women in neighborhoods near UC San Diego on seven occasions between Jan. 2 and Feb. 17.

“One of the cases rose to the level of a felony sexual assault, while the others were misdemeanor cases,” SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

After alerting the public to the series of sex crimes two months ago and seeking the help of tipsters in identifying the perpetrator, police “received substantial tips from our community and allied law enforcement agencies,” the spokesman said.

“UCSD police contacted the lead SDPD investigator with information about a possible suspect,” the lieutenant said. “After an extensive investigation, which included witness statements and evidence review, detectives identified the (alleged assailant) as … Udom.”

The suspect was being held at San Diego Central on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

