suspected-hezbollah-linked-suicide-bomber-shot-dead-in-israel:-army





Israel’s army on Wednesday announced it killed a suspect wearing an explosive belt in the country’s north on Monday, suggesting the possible involvement of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

“We are examining a possibility of the Hezbollah terrorist organization of being involved,” the army said.

Read more:

Nuclear Iran would change history, Netanyahu tells TV labeled ‘terrorist’ by Tehran

Netanyahu blasts UN settlements censure as denying Jews’ ‘historic’ rights, slams US

Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia and stopping Iran are intertwined goals for Israel

pappa2200