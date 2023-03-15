Suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel: Army

Israel’s army on Wednesday announced it killed a suspect wearing an explosive belt in the country’s north on Monday, suggesting the possible involvement of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

“We are examining a possibility of the Hezbollah terrorist organization of being involved,” the army said.

