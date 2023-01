By Anna Ringstrom

A Swedish court said on Wednesday it had found former Swedbank Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen not guilty of gross fraud over her handling of the bank’s anti-money laundering protocols in Estonia.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Swedish court finds former Swedbank CEO Bonnesen not guilty of fraud appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa