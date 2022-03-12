cronaca

SXSW Mounts Glorious Return With Butt Plug Multiverse Martial Arts Movie ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

by
12 March 2022
The SXSW Film Festival delivered a doozy of an opening night presentation with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Friday in Austin — offering up a buffet of images for viral memes. Fleshy hot dogs in place of human fingers, a talking raccoon voiced by Oscar winner Randy Newman, butt […]

