Sydney man dies after suspected hit-and-run this month

by Mata
20 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
sydney-man-dies-after-suspected-hit-and-run-this-month


The 78-year-old, from Epping, was found lying unconscious on the road and taken to hospital in a critical condition on March 6 before his death on Sunday.

Mata

0 comments on “Sydney man dies after suspected hit-and-run this month

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: