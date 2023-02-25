Sydney Mardi Gras 2023 LIVE updates: City lights up for parade amid WorldPride celebrations

by valipomponi
25 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
sydney-mardi-gras-2023-live-updates:-city-lights-up-for-parade-amid-worldpride-celebrations


Thousands of rainbow revellers are getting ready to return to Oxford Street for the annual parade, the largest event of Sydney WorldPride.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Sydney Mardi Gras 2023 LIVE updates: City lights up for parade amid WorldPride celebrations

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: