Sydney records hottest day in two years as almost 40 fires burn across NSW by Vito Califano 6 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The NSW Rural Fire Service issued two emergency alerts on Monday afternoon and warned that almost 40 fires were burning across the state. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Sydney records hottest day in two years as almost 40 fires burn across NSW” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Sydney records hottest day in two years as almost 40 fires burn across NSW”