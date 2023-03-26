Sydney’s Hills and Forests are gone. But where are the protests?

by pappa2200
26 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
sydney’s-hills-and-forests-are-gone.-but-where-are-the-protests?


Stuff in this town is allowed to be renamed, rebranded. Sometimes it’s a great idea. But I’m not sure about this one.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Sydney’s Hills and Forests are gone. But where are the protests?

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: