Sydneysiders are satisfied but in ‘uncharted waters’ on cost-of-living pain

by pappa2200
3 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
sydneysiders-are-satisfied-but-in-‘uncharted-waters’-on-cost-of-living-pain


An annual poll about life in Sydney has drawn a link between the rising cost of living and loneliness – as well as a desire to leave the city.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Sydneysiders are satisfied but in ‘uncharted waters’ on cost-of-living pain

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: