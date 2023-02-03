Sydneysiders are satisfied but in ‘uncharted waters’ on cost-of-living pain by pappa2200 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 An annual poll about life in Sydney has drawn a link between the rising cost of living and loneliness – as well as a desire to leave the city. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Sydneysiders are satisfied but in ‘uncharted waters’ on cost-of-living pain” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Sydneysiders are satisfied but in ‘uncharted waters’ on cost-of-living pain”