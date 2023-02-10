syria-approves-delivery-of-aid-to-earthquake-victims-in-areas-outside-govt-control





The Syrian government has approved humanitarian aid delivery across the frontlines of the country’s 12-year civil war, state media said on Friday, adding aid would arrive with those who needed it with the help of the UN, Syrian Red Crescent and international Red Cross.

State media reported that the government had also declared areas worst affected by Monday’s deadly earthquake – Lattakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib – disaster zones and would set up a fund to rehabilitate them.

