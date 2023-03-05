syria-condemns-visit-by-top-us-general-to-its-north-east:-state-media





Syria’s foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the unannounced visit of the top US military officer to a US base in northeast Syria as “illegal” and a “flagrant violation” of the country’s sovereignty, state news agency SANA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the unannounced visit on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old mission there and to review safeguards for US troops against attack.

Read more:

US General Milley makes unannounced visit to Syria, reviews mission

Israel tells top US general it sees need to cooperate against Iran

UN urges resettlement of quake-hit Syrian refugees from Turkey

Vittorio Ferla