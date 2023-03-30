syrian-authority-reopens-all-ports-except-two:-state-media





Syria’s ports authority reopened all ports except Baniyas and al-Bassit ports on Thursday, after shutting them down a day earlier due to bad weather, state media reported.

The war-ravaged country operates seven seaports through which it brings in basic needs including food and petroleum products.

​​​​​​​

Vito Califano