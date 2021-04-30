tagliarini-with-slow-cooked-tomato-sauce

Pasta with tomato sauce is one of those simple dishes that, when done right, is more comforting and delicious than anything more complex and involved. At The River Cafe, potential chefs are asked to cook a tomato sauce so Ruth and her head chefs Sian, Danny and Joseph can get a feel for what they’re like. This recipe is the one they use in the kitchen, complete with homemade tagliarini – a delicate, silky pasta shape that’s like a very thin tagliatelle. It goes without saying that using the very best tomatoes is key to its flavour.