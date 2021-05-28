tagliatelle-with-confit-fennel,-chilli-and-egg-yolk

3
Once the pasta dough has rested, unwrap it and roll it out a little. Set up a pasta machine and run the dough through it on the widest setting. Repeat this process, changing the setting to the second widest, then third widest, until you reach the thinnest setting and have a thin, long sheet of pasta dough (you may need to cut it into 2 or more sheets, depending how much room you have on your work surface)
If you’re making the pasta from scratch, begin with this. Pour the flour to a clean work surface and make a well in the middle. Add the egg yolks and a dash of olive oil, then mix in the flour a little at a time with a fork. Continue doing this until a dough begins to form
Knead the dough using the heel of your hand for around 10 minutes until smooth and elastic. Shape into a disc, wrap tightly in cling film and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes
If your pasta machine has a tagliatelle cutter, run the sheets through it to create ribbons. If not, you can cut the tagliatelle into ¾cm strips. Place on a tray dusted with semolina and give the ribbons a quick toss to stop them from sticking. If making the pasta in advance, cover with a damp cloth to stop it drying out
For the sauce, place a heavy-bottomed saucepan over a low heat. Take 2 of the garlic cloves and bash them with the flat side of a knife to crush them slightly, then add to the pan with the fennel. Pour in enough olive oil to cover around a third of the fennel
Cover the pan with a cartouche. You can make one of these by taking a sheet of baking paper, then folding it into triangles to create a circle (watch the video for more guidance on how to do this). Leave the fennel to cook, stirring occasionally, for 30-45 minutes, or until the fennel is translucent and soft
Meanwhile, fry the breadcrumbs in a non-stick pan with a generous drizzle of olive oil until golden and crisp. Drain on kitchen paper and set aside
When the fennel is ready, bring a large pan of liberally salted water to the boil and place a frying pan over a medium heat. Finely slice the remaining 6 garlic cloves, then pour a few tablespoons of the oil used to cook the fennel into the frying pan. Add the sliced garlic and chilli and cook for a few minutes until soft but not coloured. Drain the fennel from the oil and add to the frying pan, then continue to cook over a very low heat
Plunge the pasta into the boiling salted water and cook for around 2-3 minutes. Just before the pasta is ready, add around a ladleful of pasta water to the fennel, then turn the heat up
Drain the pasta and add to the pan with the fennel, tossing everything together vigorously for a minute or two, adding the diced butter and lemon zest. Season to taste with salt (if needed)
To serve, divide the pasta between 4 plates. Carefully place an egg yolk on top of each mound of pasta, then cover liberally in grated Parmesan. Finish with a sprinkling of breadcrumbs for crunch. Just before eating, mix the raw egg yolk into the warm pasta at the table to enrich the sauce
