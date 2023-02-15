taliban-aid-group-donates-$50,000-in-plastic-bag-to-turkey-earthquake-victims





An Afghan Taliban-run aid organization has donated $50,000 towards earthquake victims in Turkey, according to a tweet with a photo of the representative allegedly handing over the money in a plastic bag.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) President Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, who was a member of Afghanistan’s negotiating team in Qatar during US talks, was photographed handing a plastic bag to the Turkish ambassador in Kabul Cihad Erginay.

Some media reports stated that the plastic bag, featuring an energy drink brand in Afghanistan, contained the $50,000 (4.5 million Afghanis).

“Turkey is a compassionate and friendly country of Afghanistan, which has always helped and sympathized with the people of Afghanistan in difficult situations,” Khalis was quoted as saying in an ARCS statement.

He was appointed the president of the ARCS in 2021.

Earlier this month, the Taliban government in a statement expressed condolences to Turkey and Syria for the tragedy, in which more than 41,000 people have been killed.

The Taliban administration also announced a relief package of $110,000 (10 million Afghanis) to Turkey and $55,000 (5 million Afghanis) to Syria.

Vittorio Rienzo