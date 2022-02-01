cronaca

‘Tantura’ Review: A Documentary Reveals What Really Went on During Israel’s War of Independence

by
1 February 2022
‘tantura’-review:-a-documentary-reveals-what-really-went-on-during-israel’s-war-of-independence

If you asked a random group of Israelis and a random group of Palestinians to describe the events that surrounded the founding of Israel in 1948 (chief among them the War of Independence, which lasted close to a year), you’d probably come about as close as you could get to a world political “Rashomon.” The […]

%d bloggers like this: