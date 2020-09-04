“TARTUFLANGHE SNACKS”, INNOVATIVE FOR HOTELS MINI BAR AND AIRLINES AND TRAVEL. HAZELNUTS, CASHEWS AND CORN COATED WITH SALTED TRUFFLE JUICE

Hazelnuts

TRUFFLE SNACKS: Hazelnuts, Cashews and Corn coated with salted truffle juice

•Ideal for the Happy Hour

•Great on salads and appetizers

Cashews

KEY STRENGHTS:

•Premium ingredients: “Nocciola Piemonte PGI”, Corn and Cashews and finely Truffle Juice

•The first dried fruit coated and glazed with Truffle Juice

•Crispy and crunchy texture

•Perfect product for Food Service (Hotel mini bar) and airlines -competitive price point

•“Grab & go” packaging –Travel snacks

•Ideal over the counter product. With functional colorful shelf ready display box

Corn coated with salted truffle juice

https://store.truffleat.com/category/catalog-truffe-tartufi-truffles/tartuflanghe-tartufi-truffles/. +66811331337 mr Toom. THAILAND BANGKOK