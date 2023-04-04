tashas-al-bateen-partners-with-fendi-and-abu-dhabi-retail-to-offer-the-ultimate-ramadan-majlis-experience

ashas café is hosting the ultimate Ramadan Majlis in collaboration with luxury fashion brand FENDI and Abu Dhabi Retail, from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). This one-of-a-kind collaboration will open on April 1st and will see tashas Al Bateen transformed with FENDI’s iconic branding throughout the month of Ramadan, offering a sophisticated and stylish way to celebrate the holy month in Abu Dhabi. As part of the Abu Dhabi Retail citywide Ramadan campaign, Layali Ramadan, this first-of-its-kind majlis will welcome guests till the end of the holy month.

The FENDI Majlis at tashas Al Bateen will feature a specially curated menu that combines tashas’ authentic quality and freshness with FENDI’s iconic touch. Open all day and ideal for Iftar and Suhoor, guests can expect mouth-watering dishes and beloved Ramadan flavours crafted fresh daily to ensure an exceptional culinary experience.

The specially curated menu, crafted by Tashas Group’s Culinary Director Jill Okkers, will offer guests delectable dishes and beloved Ramadan flavours, including a tantalizing array of options such as Spinach & Feta Hummus, Sumac & Pomegranate Beetroot Salad, and other savouries such as the Chicken Levant, offering only a glimpse of the exquisite culinary treasures that await. Not to mention FENDI-branded desserts such as a Sticky Toffee Date Cake and the Rose & Pistachio Eton Mess, a must-try! Specially crafted drinks by Beverage Director Krystian Hordejuk for the FENDI Cafe include Mango Refresher, made with fresh mango and pineapple juice, fresh tea lime, nutmeg and cinnamon, as well as a Vanilla and Date Smoothie and Apricot Nectar served over FENDI branded ice. Other beverages include FENDI-branded coffees such as Flat Whites, Cappuccinos, Irish Coffee, and a special FENDI cold brew made with a custom Arabica blend.

Surrounded by FENDI Maison’s iconic touch, the Majlis experience at tashas Al Bateen promises to be a memorable and grand setting. Guests can enjoy the soothing sounds of traditional Arabic music, played live by talented oud and qanun musicians from 9pm onwards, creating the ideal setting to gather with friends and family. This Abu Dhabi Retail collaboration is proud to offer a luxurious experience that merges F&B, storytelling, design, and atmosphere in a unique way. Combining the best of both worlds to create a unique and innovative affair, tashas and FENDI welcome guests to visit tashas Al Bateen from the 26th of March until the end of Ramadan for an exceptional one-off experience. This collaboration is part of the citywide Abu Dhabi Retail Ramadan Campaign, Layali Ramadan with unique activations and new experiences across the region.

Cristianardi