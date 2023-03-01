Tax on family home ruled out as PM fends off Coalition attacks over ‘hit list’ by Vittorio Ferla 1 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 A political storm has forced Anthony Albanese to rule out taxing capital gains on the family home, but the Coalition warns voters to expect more financial hits. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Tax on family home ruled out as PM fends off Coalition attacks over ‘hit list’” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Tax on family home ruled out as PM fends off Coalition attacks over ‘hit list’”