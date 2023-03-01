Tax on family home ruled out as PM fends off Coalition attacks over ‘hit list’

by Vittorio Ferla
1 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
tax-on-family-home-ruled-out-as-pm-fends-off-coalition-attacks-over-‘hit-list’


A political storm has forced Anthony Albanese to rule out taxing capital gains on the family home, but the Coalition warns voters to expect more financial hits.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Tax on family home ruled out as PM fends off Coalition attacks over ‘hit list’

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: