team-valkyrie-hopes-to-inspire-more-women-racers-on-onlyfans

Welcome to OnlyFans! What made you decide to bring Team Valkyrie to the platform?

People don’t realize that there is more to OnlyFans than you first think. There are now sports people from multiple disciplines (including motorsport) using the platform to engage and interact with their fans more readily than other social media platforms.

OnlyFans also gives its creators full control over their accounts, empowering them and allowing for greater creative freedom. It’s not driven by advertisements, or by what other people decide is popular, but instead by creators and subscribers.

As an all-female team, we closely align with OnlyFans’ empowering stance, and stand for taking back control of your own narrative.

How do you think OnlyFans will help Team Valkyrie inspire more women racers to join the sport?

There is a concept that “if you can see it, then you can be it. ”In order for young girls to become involved in motorsport when they grow up, it’s really important for them to see women out there, succeeding in motorsport at all levels. It gives them something to aim for and the extra bit of belief that if we can do it, so can they.

Our hope is that by getting that message out there to as many people as possible will increase the visibility of women in motorsport and help encourage others to pursue their dreams.

What’s the best part of being a professional driver?