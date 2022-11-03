technology-innovation-institute’s-abu-dhabi-6g-summit-2022-gets-underway-in-uae-capital

Technology Innovation Institute (TII),a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that the inaugural edition of its Abu Dhabi 6G Summit 2022 gets underway today. Offering attendees a deep dive into the technological developments that are redefining the wireless communications domain, the summit attempts to present a blueprint of the vision for 6G in the upcoming decade.

Taking place from November 3-4 in W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, the global event gathers experts from scientific and research communities, as well as industry leaders, and standardization bodies, who are at the cutting edge of wireless technologies, to discuss the roadmap for the implementation of 6G networks and the advancements taking place in the UAE and worldwide.

The summit explores vital topics of interest from today’s wireless technologies landscape, including sustainable 6G systems, and highlights the opportunities and challenges of emerging 6G technologies, such as AI-empowered communications, intelligent transportation systems, integrated communications, and more. Offering an immersive experience, the Abu Dhabi 6G Summit 2022 features high-quality insightful research and industry presentations, a demonstration track, and headline sessions from well-established researchers and industry leaders that showcase the latest research and ground-breaking prototypes currently under implementation in the world of 6G wireless communications.

The event also acts as a global networking forum for the wireless communications community to exchange research ideas and collaborate. In doing so, it opens the floor for live discussions among industry researchers, peers, and engineers on bleeding-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

Prof. Mérouane Debbah, Chief Researcher, AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC), said: “Unlike previous generations of wireless technologies, 6G is making the concept of connected-intelligence a reality, through enabling revolutionary innovations in computing, AI, connectivity, and beyond. The potential scope of 6G is to work at the technical intersection of 5G and the UAE is investing extensively in terms of time, effort, and resources in the fields of wireless communications and AIto achieve its mission of becoming a leader in advanced technology. The Abu Dhabi 6G Summit 2022is set to preempt the technological developments in 6G taking place worldwide across the research, planning, and implementation domains.”

