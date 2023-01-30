technology-innovation-institute’s-directed-energy-research-center-goes-live-with-emc-lab-at-tawazun-industrial-park-facility

Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Directed Energy Research Center’s (DERC) state-of-the-art Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Laboratory at the Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) facility near Abu Dhabi is now fully operational. The EMC testing facility will leverage its E3 test system to provide high-quality engineering services to DERC’s partners, stakeholders, and other relevant entities, while supporting local industries with better EMC compliance.

As the first research facility of its kind in the UAE and the wider region, the new lab leverages the E3 test system – comprising more than 16 tests dedicated to EMC validation – and is expected to promote improvements in product quality while reducing cost and time spent on external validation. The EMC validation is a key milestone of any electronic product development.

Prior to the facility’s establishment, local industry stakeholders were required to travel abroad to validate their products. Now, these stakeholders can test their equipment for multiple international EMC standards right here in the UAE. While the facility itself does not operate as a certification lab,it conducts independent engineering and prequalification EMC tests for systems and subsystems, in addition to preparing accurate and impartial associated reports for the customers.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, TII and ASPIRE, said: “As a pioneer in testing the effects of high intensity fields on different materials, systems, and environments, DERC’s new EMC testing facility will help our partners fast-track the endorsement of their products without leaving the country.As an immediate outcome, it willboost TII’s credibility as a key enabler in driving transformative technologies in the region that contribute tothe UAE’stransition to a knowledge-based economy.”

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, DERC, said: “One of our goals at DERC has always been to support unique research requirements that can uplift and shape new applications for local industries. Thanks to the EMC lab capabilities, we can ensure comprehensive testing services for our customers. The lab will also support our core operations such as modelling of the EM environment produced by human-made sources, design, production, and evaluation of antennas, innovative materials for EM shielding applications, modelling of the electro-thermal response of industrial systems, and lightning protection. We are confident that this lab will encourage strategic collaborations with stakeholders from across the industry and academia.”

In line with the operational launch of the testing facility, DERCis organizing a workshop titled“EMC Validation Procedure: What You Need To Know” on February 7, 2023. The workshop will cover key topics on proper and efficient EMC validation, best practices in defining a consistent validation strategy, the role of testing and validation in penetrating new markets, and reducing validation discrepancy when testing in different laboratories.

The launch of the EMC lab will strengthen DERC’s reputation as a global center of expertise in directed energy prequalification testing while providing TII first-mover advantage.In addition, it will grant the UAE crucial tech sovereignty as a credible directed energy research and development hub.

