teddi-mellencamp:-shanna-moakler’s-boyfriend-matthew-sent-me-shady-dms

Red flag? Teddi Mellencamp claimed Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, shaded the former Miss New York USA during their recent DM exchange.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” the 40-year-old reality star said on the Wednesday, February 9, episode of her and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, who was eliminated during the February 4 episode of season 3, explained that she was surprised by the messages she allegedly received from the 28-year-old model, who has been dating 46-year-old Moakler on and off since 2020.

“Let’s just say, ‘Shanna, when you get out of the house if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me girl,’” Mellencamp said on Wednesday, directing her attention to her CBB housemate.

Judge, 54, asked whether Rondeau made a pass at Mellencamp while Moakler is still in the Big Brother house, to which she replied, “He was not hitting on me.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum then claimed that Rondeau did say a few shady things about his girlfriend.

Mellencamp explained that after she made a sarcastic remark via her Instagram Story about Moakler keeping her hat after her Big Brother exit, Rondeau messaged her and went off on the Rhode Island native.

“I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” she recalled. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again’ and then something negative about her.”

The All In by Teddi founder revealed that she “thought he was joking,” so she made light of the situation. “I wrote back, ‘Oh, LOL. It’s not that big of a deal. In the big scheme of things, I couldn’t have made it those 11 days without her friendship,’” Mellencamp said, claiming, “He continued on and on and on.”

The former Bravo star added that Rondeau’s comments caught her off guard, especially, since she later saw that he was allegedly “out buying rings” for Moakler. “Now I have a little bit additional concerns for Shanna,” Mellencamp added.

While Moakler ultimately turned on Mellencamp in the house, the Indiana native exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, February 5, that she still wants to be friends once the show is done. “I’ll still talk to her because I know she’s playing the game hard because her family and her life. And, you know, she’s been wronged a lot of times, and I ultimately have empathy for her,” the accountability coach said.

John Mellencamp’s daughter confirmed that she’s rooting for pals Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey to win the season. Moakler is also on her winner’s list despite how things ended between them. “Even though she turned on me, I’m rooting for my entire ‘Quatro’ alliance. That was our name,” Teddi told Us.

When it comes to her relationship with Rondeau, Moakler has “always been off and on” with them, a source exclusively told Us in October 2021. The insider added that the twosome were in a “really great place now” after briefly splitting in July of that year.

“[Matthew] has been her confidant during this rough time in her life and they’ve been having a lot of fun together,” the source said, referencing Moakler’s issues with her ex-husband, Travis Barker, after he got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian in September 2021. “They seem to be very happy together and Shanna’s friends are thrilled [that] she has love in her life.”

Ahead of her romance with Rondeau, Moakler was married to Barker, 46, for four years before calling it quits for good in 2008. The exes share two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. The former pageant queen is also mother of Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.