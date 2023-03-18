Teen who allegedly racially abused Latrell Mitchell given police warning by Vito Califano 18 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 NSW Police have completed their investigation into a teenager who allegedly hurled a racist comment towards the South Sydney star, while the NRL’s investigation is nearing its end. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Teen who allegedly racially abused Latrell Mitchell given police warning” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Teen who allegedly racially abused Latrell Mitchell given police warning”