Teen who allegedly racially abused Latrell Mitchell given police warning

by Vito Califano
18 Marzo 2023
NSW Police have completed their investigation into a teenager who allegedly hurled a racist comment towards the South Sydney star, while the NRL’s investigation is nearing its end.

