‘teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles’-reboot-from-seth-rogen,-nickelodeon-set-for-2023

Grab a slice of pizza because the heroes in a half shell are coming back out of the sewers in 2023.

The CG-animated reboot of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from producer Seth Rogen and Nickelodeon is heading to theaters on Aug. 11, 2023, Rogen announced on Twitter.

Also producing from Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures production banner are co-founder Evan Goldberg and president James Weaver. Brendan O’Brien will write the reboot. He previously co-wrote the scripts for the comedies “Neighbors” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” both of which Rogen starred in and produced with Goldberg and Weaver. Jeff Rowe, who co-directed and wrote the recent Netflix animated movie “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” will helm the film. Paramount is handling the global distribution for the reboot.

On Twitter, Rogen announced that the film’s release date, along with what appears to be a page from a young Leonardo’s science notebook. The page makes jokes and references about his brothers and “TMNT” teammates Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello and their friend April O’Neil, their friend and reporter who has appeared in nearly every iteration of the franchise. There’s also a drawing of Leonardo’s iconic sword (complete with fiery doodles of the words “honor” and “loyalty”) and details about genetic mutations.

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise got its start as a comic book in 1984 and spread to several animated TV series, a live-action film franchise in the ’90s and a Michael Bay-produced reboot series in the 2010s. The films have grossed more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.