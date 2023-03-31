teenager-killed-in-steuben-county-crash

A teenager killed in a crash involving a semi on a road in Steuben County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of State Road 327 and a county road.

In a new release deputies say an SUV carrying four teenagers, 18-year-olds Lucas Corber and Hayden Pelletier, as well as 16-year-olds Evander Pelletier and Nitika Smith — failed to yield to an oncoming semi.

The semi collided with the SUV and when the SUV came to rest the teenagers were trapped inside.

Nikita Smith was killed.

The other three survived.

