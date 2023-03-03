Telstra aims for top spot as telco ‘Game of Thrones’ goes rural by Vittorio Rienzo 3 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Regional Australia is shaping up as the next battleground for Australian telcos and Telstra’s new boss Vicki Brady says she is ready for the challenge. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Telstra aims for top spot as telco ‘Game of Thrones’ goes rural” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Telstra aims for top spot as telco ‘Game of Thrones’ goes rural”