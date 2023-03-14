ten-cityzens-giving-young-leaders-to-fly-to-abu-dhabi-for-etihad-airways-youth-leadership-experience

The Etihad Airways Youth Leadership Experience is returning for a second year, with Cityzens Giving Young Leaders from Manchester, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York City and Bandung flying into Abu Dhabi this week with Etihad Airways for the trip of a lifetime.

In Abu Dhabi, the Young Leaders – who all use the power of football to positively impact young people in their communities – will receive additional training in community football and leadership as well as deliver football sessions to local youth at City Football Schools. They will also experience and enjoy Abu Dhabi and much of what it has to offer as a leading cultural destination.

A highlight of the trip will be the opportunity to visit Etihad Airways HQ in Abu Dhabi for an interactive workshop on leadership inspired by the airline’s ‘Grow with Etihad – Leadership Excellence Programme’.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Grace, one of the Young Leaders and a coach with City in the Community (CITC) said: “I first got involved with City in the Community as a participant when I was 11. I’ve since developed as a Young Leader, most recently progressing onto the Degree programme, and working as a part-time coach. I’m really looking forward to meeting new people, making new connections and learning about other cultures in Abu Dhabi. I can’t wait to see the different coaching styles and bring elements back to introduce in my own sessions here in Manchester!”

This talented group of Young Leaders were selected to take part for their dedication and skill as community football leaders. They all form part of Cityzens Giving’s global project network, comprising over 1,000 young leaders in more than 25 cities. This year, City Football Group clubs Manchester City, Melbourne City, New York City and Mumbai City will all be represented amongst the cohort.

Tom Pitchon, City Football Group’s global foundation Director said: “We are thrilled to once again offer Young Leaders from around the world the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi for this football and leadership experience with Etihad Airways. It is fantastic to bring together representatives from four of our City Football Group clubs, and we hope that the trip inspires them to continue to develop as leaders in their communities.”

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways, said: “Thanks to our partnership with City Football Group, we’re truly proud to have the opportunity to impact the lives of young people from all around the world through this Youth Leadership Experience. The participants are young leaders who are already playing a key role in their communities and through this skills development experience, we hope to empower them to grow as leaders and prosper their communities. We are excited to welcome them to our home, Abu Dhabi.” During their visit to the UAE, the Young Leaders will explore many of the most popular destinations in Abu Dhabi, including a visit to Emirates Palace.

Last year, Cityzens Giving Young Leaders from Manchester, Mexico City and Kuala Lumpur benefitted from this once-in-a-lifetime experience with Etihad Airways.

Follow what the Young Leaders get up to in Abu Dhabi in the coming days on Manchester City and Etihad channels.

The post Ten Cityzens Giving Young Leaders To Fly To Abu Dhabi For Etihad Airways Youth Leadership Experience first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

pappa2200