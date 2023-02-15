ten-saudi-relief-planes-sent-to-turkey,-syria-as-the-second-plane-arrives-in-aleppo





The second Saudi relief plane arrived in Syria’s Aleppo on Wednesday as part of the Kingdom’s aid efforts in the quake-struck regions, Al Arabiya reported.

Saudi Arabia sent a total of 10 planes carrying humanitarian aid to quake-struck regions in Syria and Turkey since last week after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) launched its aid program.

The plane that landed in Aleppo departed Riyadh at dawn and was carrying 35 tons of food, shelter and medical aid, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The first Saudi relief plane landed in Aleppo on Tuesday making it the first reported arrival from the Kingdom to government-held areas.

Meanwhile, another plane headed to Turkey’s Gaziantep Airport after departing Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

It was carrying 90 tons of aid such as food baskets, medical supplies and shelter materials that include tents, blankets, shelter bags, and rugs.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria last week, killing over 41,000 people in both courtiers.In addition to sending relief planes, Saudi Arabia has dispatched rescue and aid teams on the ground.

KSRelief teams on Tuesday distributed urgent aid to victims of the quake in the Syrian town of Jandris, while volunteer teams in the Turkish city of Gaziantep provided medical care to 1,051 people in the days following the quake.

