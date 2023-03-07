terre-haute-felon-arrested-for-carrying-gun

A man from Terre Haute was arrested in LaPorte for carrying a gun while being a felon.

On Saturday, March 4, a sheriff’s deputy came across a driver speeding on Indiana Toll Road.

After getting pulled over near mile marker 49, police say a probable cause let them search the car and police found a 9mm KEL-TEC PF-9 pistol concealed inside.

The man, Devonce Whitesides, was arrested for being a serious violent felon with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Vito Califano