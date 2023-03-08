Tesla investigated after steering wheels fall off during driving

by pappa2200
9 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
tesla-investigated-after-steering-wheels-fall-off-during-driving


One Tesla Model Y owner in the US said the steering wheel suddenly came off, five days after the vehicle was purchased.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Tesla investigated after steering wheels fall off during driving

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: