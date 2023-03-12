texas-man-shoots-himself-moments-before-deputies-find-body-inside-his-home:-deputies

A 63-year-old man appeared to have shot himself while deputies entered his home to perform a welfare check, authorities said. Investigators also found a 64-year-old man dead and decomposed inside.

Harris County Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a press conference that the sheriff’s office got a call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check at the 16800 block of Kilwinning Drive. A neighbor told them about not seeing a resident for several months. This person also had not made contact with him for a while, Gilliland said.

Deputies noticed a lot flies and bad odor from one end of the house, he said. They decided to make their way into the home to check on his wellbeing.

“And as they made entry into the home, they heard one gunshot,” he said. “Upon entering that house, they did clear the home and at one point, they did find another male body in a bedroom that had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. And in an adjoining bedroom, they did find the body of a male also that had been severely decomposed and had died at least a time frame of several months.”

They appeared to have lived together in the same home, Gilliland said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the cause and manner of the decomposed man’s death.

