texas-mom-charged-with-capital-murder-of-3-children-has-a-twin-sister-in-state-mental-hospital-for-7-year-old-girl’s-stabbing-death

A Texas mother stands accused of capital murder in the deaths of three of her children nearly two years after her twin sister was accused of committing the same crime against a 7-year-old girl.

Shamaiya Deyonshanaye Hall, 25, allegedly murdered a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, in the Italy, Texas residence on Friday afternoon. A 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl were also stabbed and wounded, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said that the stabbing murders occurred as a Texas Child Protective Services caseworker attempted to remove the children from the Harris Street home.

“The caseworker then called the Ellis County Sheriff 911 dispatch at approximately 4:00 PM. The Italy Police Department was dispatched to the residence and arrived on scene at approximately 4:05 PM. The Officer discovered 5 critically injured children inside the residence,” the sheriff’s office said, adding, “We ask for you to keep the family, the community of Italy, and First Responders in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”

The Italy Police Department on Saturday similarly offered thoughts and prayers to the “victims, family, and friends of those who were touched by the tragic events that unfolded yesterday afternoon, as well as all the first responders, and investigators who worked the scene.”

Ellis County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime indicate that Hall faces three charges of capital murder of multiple persons, with a bond of $2,000,000 on each count. Hall is now entering her fourth day in jail.

As the investigation in the shocking case continued to unfold, WFAA reported that the defendant’s twin sister was accused of stabbing and murdering a child almost two years ago.

After she was literally caught red-handed, Fox 4 reported in June 2021, Troyshaye Hall allegedly confessed to stabbing a teen boy and murdering her 7-year-old daughter Madison Petry in an apparently unprovoked attack by stabbing the girl more than 30 times. The defendant, however, was found incompetent to face capital murder charges on Oct. 12, 2021, Dallas County court records indicate.

Dallas County jail records show the twin sisters were born July 11, 1997. Troyshaye Hall, WFAA reported, is in the custody at North Texas State Hospital, which provides “inpatient psychiatric services to adults, children and adolescents.”

Court records in Dallas County show that Shamaiya Hall previously faced an aggravated assault case in the jurisdiction—for allegedly stabbing her sister’s boyfriend.

