thanksgiving:-what-are-onlyfans-creators-thankful-for?

Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated in the USA on the fourth Thursday of November. It’s a special time to give thanks to the blessing of the harvest and of the previous year. While engaging in traditional customs – such as enjoying a delicious feast, attending religious services and charitable giving – the most important aspect of this holiday is the key theme: giving thanks, counting our blessings and showing gratitude.
So, in honour of Thanksgiving Day, we’ve asked our OnlyFans creators a simple question:
“What are you thankful for, and why?”
Read on to find out what our content creators had to say.
Cooking With Classie, Chef
“I am thankful for this life I have been given. I am thankful to have this platform that allows me to connect with my supporters from all across the world. Most importantly, I am thankful for my health and the health of my family and loved ones. What more can I ask for? Thankful is an understatement.”
JT, fitness enthusiast, brand ambassador and model
“There’s so much to be thankful for but I’m very thankful for my fans. Why? Because without my fans I am not officialjt and I [wouldn’t] be able to use this platform to connect with them. My fans built officialjt, so this year I’m thankful for my fans. Happy Thanksgiving!”
UberDAD, fitness and life coach
“I am thankful for fitness and community. These two pillars in my life have helped me through hard times and helped keep me grounded during the good times. Having peer support (even furry ones!) and a resilient body are more than just a luxury, they allow us to persevere and grow. So I want to thank all of my fans for their support and growth as we support and revolve in this crazy thing we call life. Much love and gratitude! ”
Alyssa Benjamin, aka The Cocktail Queen and Lifestyle Content Creator
“Happy Thanksgiving! I have so much to be thankful for this year. I’m so blessed to be surrounded by my loving friends and family! I’m also extremely thankful for the opportunity I have to share my favorite cocktail recipes and my life with all my amazing supporters on OnlyFans!”
Chef Mal, plant-based chef and conscious foodie
“Gratitude is our gift to the (you)niverse, the oneness the divine life giver of all creation. I’m just full of gratitude for so much nowadays because the more I trust the more the divine catches me. I’m grateful for those catches because I don’t always know how it’s going to work out. I just know things are always working towards my good. For every soul, I get to experience is an opportunity to share and receive gifts of the spirit. Rather it be a smile, a quick tip or a lesson, etc. They are all gifts, and I’m so grateful for these energetic exchanges we get to experience every day because it reminds us we are living on purpose. And if you still have breath you still have a purpose and I’m grateful for both.”
Looks By Lyla, fashion influencer
“Hi, I’m Lyla, and I have so many reasons to be thankful! I am blessed with a great group of family and friends I can turn to when life gets tough. I am also so appreciative of OnlyFans and this platform that allows me to meet people from all over the world. This year has given me so many opportunities, and I am incredibly grateful for all of my fans that helped make it happen. I hope everyone has a blessed holiday season!”
