The 15 minutes that had Atlassian workers sweating on their future

by Ufficio Stampa
7 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-15-minutes-that-had-atlassian-workers-sweating-on-their-future


Less than six months ago, Atlassian was in a recruiting drive that included a promotional camper van. Now it has joined the conga line of tech firms cutting staff.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “The 15 minutes that had Atlassian workers sweating on their future

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: