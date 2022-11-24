Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the 4th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) kicks off tomorrow (24th of November) at the new Marina Hall at ADNEC Marina and ADNEC Marina Waterfront, which will be held until 27 November 2022.

There will be many exciting attractions and features for all to enjoy at the event and at the Navigation Hub. Some fantastic features will include;the Flyboard Championship which will take place on Saturday, Model Boating demonstrations, World Champion Rashed AlMulla will be doing impressive stunts, free boat trips for all visitors and watersports where you can have a go on a sea camel.

On the Marina, other attractions will include The Art of the Sea – an area where visitors will be able to see live painting, The Underwater Experience – involving activities with a focus on a marine theme, Marine Talks – where visitors can learn latest news and interesting facts about sustainable ocean life, and Passport to Fishing where children can learn the basic fishing skills and earn their passport to fishing. You can also learn the art of making sushi with demonstrations from expert Chefs

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will be held this year under the strategic sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Maritime and The Captain’s Club as the platinum sponsor. The Show will attract international brands will include Sunreef Catamarans from Poland, Mayla Yachts and SAY Yachts from Germany, Evo Yachts from Italy, Axopar from Finland, Merry Fisher from France and Sea Ray from the USA. From the UAE we have Gulf Craft and Riviera Boats to name but a few. From our House boat manufacturers we have Gulf Master who are launching 4 boats at the Show, I Marine who are also new to the Show and Al Kous Marine with a fantastic line up of luxury crafts.

