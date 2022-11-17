the-abu-dhabi-dream-ball-2022,-auction-highlights

One day away from the illustrious Abu Dhabi Dream Ball set to take place on the evening of Thursday, November 17th2022 at the W Hotel, Yas Island. The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball welcomes a star-line up of International hosts, presenters, performers and partners in Abu Dhabi. This year, raising funds to support Anera, a charity that has helped refugees and vulnerable communities in the Middle East since 1968.

The night will include a Live Auction Event with renowned British Auctioneer Addison Gelpey who is flying in from London to take to the stage. There are 15 lots in the live Auction and over 20 additional lots in the silent auction. Highlighted items include a weeklong Maldives holiday at the Soneva resort, money can’t buy experiences such as Paris Fashion week tickets and Elie Saab Couture Week experiences inclusive of a hotel stay in Paris. Stunning fine jewellery pieces from Al FardanJewellery and Roberto Coin will also be displayed on the night and sold in the auction, as well as a One Year Family Membership to the Emirates Palace Beach Club.Highlighted items also include a number of international art works donated by various established Artists and Leila Heller Gallery, based in NYC and Dubai.

The event will allow guests to participate in the exclusive live and silent auction on the night. As well as contributing to the cause through live donations and purchases of tables and tickets.

The evening will be hosted by co-chairs Nadine Maalouf, Nadia Sehweil and Asma Al Fahim. The event is a concept created by Sawtounaan Abu Dhabi based committee working together voluntarily to support and raise funds for meaningful charitable causes in partnership with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

The Abu Dhabi Dream Ball 2022 is proud to welcome Aldaras the title sponsor, and welcome back historic partners Mubadala, Etihad Airways, Emirates Red Crescent and new ones including Al FardanJewellery, Elie Saab, OKX, Rich Listand Hoko.

Tables and tickets are priced at AED 25,000 for a VIP table of 10, alternatively individual seats can be purchased at AED 2,500. To purchase tables and tickets, please click here.

For more information and updates on the event, please follow @Sawtouna on Instagram and Facebook.

The post The Abu Dhabi Dream Ball 2022, Auction Highlights first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

pappa2200