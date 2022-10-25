the-abu-dhabi-dream-ball-2022,-returns-in-full-force

Following the continued success across the last three events, the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball returns to the city and is set to take place at the W Hotel, Yas Island. The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball brings together high profile regional and international guests for a star-studded event to be held on Thursday 17th November 2022, this year raising funds to support Anera, a charity that has helped refugees and vulnerable communities in Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan since 1968.

A key annual event in the UAE capital’s social calendar, the prestigious occasion will once again be hosted by Abu Dhabi-based Sawtouna, a collective of women who support meaningful charitable causes, in partnership with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Abu Dhabi Dream Ball is co-chaired by philanthropists Asma Al Fahim, Nadine Maalouf and Nadia Sehweil. “Since the inaugural ball in 2019, the event has raised over AED 8 million to support women and children in the region through key charities and foundations. This year’s event will be raising funds to help Anera, a charity which mobilizes resources for immediate emergency relief and for sustainable, long-term health, education and economic development. Their vital team ensures help is provided where it’s needed most,” Nadine Maalouf, founder of Sawtouna and co-chair of the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball Committee said.

The Abu Dhabi Dream Ball 2022 is proud to welcome Aldar Hospitality as the title sponsor, and welcome back historic partners Etihad Airways, and new ones including FTX and OKX. The event will allow guests to fully contribute to the cause directly through the purchase of tables and tickets, as well as through an exclusive live auction on the night.

Tables and tickets are priced at AED 50,000 for a VVIP table of 10, AED 25,000 for a VIP table of 10, alternatively individual seats can be purchased at AED 2,500. To purchase tables and tickets, please click here.

Throughout its brief yet impactful history, the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball has brought worldwide attention to the rising challenges in the Middle East. In previous years the Ball supported multiple causes including UNICEF’s No Lost Generation Program in the Zaatari Refugee Camp to help 5,000 vulnerable and conflict-affected children in Jordan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon, as well as Red Cross Lebanon and Emirates Red Crescent. The money raised helped to cover primary healthcare for 74,000 Syrian refugee women and children displaced in Lebanon; the healthcare program consists of preventive and curative consultations such as routine childhood vaccination, antenatal care for pregnant women, and essential medication for acute disorders, as well as drugs for chronic illnesses, and even mental health services for a small administrative fee.

Vito Califano